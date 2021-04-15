Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

