Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OGI opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

