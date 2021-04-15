Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Increased by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,379 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,860,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

