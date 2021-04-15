Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

