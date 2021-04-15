Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Issued By Oppenheimer

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $44.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

