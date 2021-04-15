Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

CLR stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

