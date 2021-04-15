Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

