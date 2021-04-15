Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

