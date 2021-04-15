Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $160,620,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.