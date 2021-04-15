Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) Lowered by Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

