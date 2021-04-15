Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

