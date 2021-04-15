Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Reduced by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

