Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARE. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

