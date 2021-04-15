Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Issued By BWS Financial

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vicor in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

VICR opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. Vicor has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

