Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

