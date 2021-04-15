Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $168.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

