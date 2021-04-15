Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $90.86 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.55.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

