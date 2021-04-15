Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLR. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

