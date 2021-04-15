PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells $98,052.50 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68.

NYSE:PVH opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

