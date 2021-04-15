Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Up 94.9% in March

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Puyi has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

