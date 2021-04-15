PutinCoin Price Up 38.1% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $372,510.70 and approximately $930.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,924.99 or 1.00521105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00116397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001154 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.