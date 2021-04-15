Puma’s (PUMSY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 3,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786. Puma has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

