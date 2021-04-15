PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,386. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.