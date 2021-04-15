Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.