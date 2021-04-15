Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PEG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,632. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

