Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUK. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

