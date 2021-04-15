Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 207.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.
Shares of PRVB opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.