Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 207.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

