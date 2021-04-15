Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $72,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $108.83 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

