ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €23.40 ($27.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.59 ($20.70).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €7.39 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

