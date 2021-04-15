ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

OILK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 61,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.