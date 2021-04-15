PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. 193,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 1,834 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $85,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,896. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.