ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRPH opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

