Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,126. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

PFPT stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

