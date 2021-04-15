Private Capital Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.76 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.