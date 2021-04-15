Private Capital Group LLC Sells 216 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $8,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

