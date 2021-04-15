Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas AG has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

