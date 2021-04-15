Private Capital Group LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

