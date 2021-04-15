Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

SIVB stock opened at $507.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.24 and its 200 day moving average is $408.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

