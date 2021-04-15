Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

