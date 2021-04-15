Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,364 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

