Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

