Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

