Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Range Resources worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

