Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.