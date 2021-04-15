Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,235 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of NOW worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $348,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NOW stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

