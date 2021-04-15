Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in RE/MAX by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMAX stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

