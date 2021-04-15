Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,097 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

