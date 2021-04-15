Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teradata by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.