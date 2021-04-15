Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.