PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $11.54

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $800,556.16 and approximately $6,522.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for $11.54 or 0.00018324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.00746272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00089436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.00 or 0.05994453 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.